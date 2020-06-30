The Confederation of African Football’s executive board will meet today to decide on key matters regarding the resumption of international football on the continent.

CAF suspended all competitions in March due to the coronavirus crisis. The 2021 Afcon qualifiers, 2020 Chan finals, and the 2022 World Cup qualifiers were among the major campaigns affected by the pandemic.

The return of these games was further complicated by FIFA’s decision to cancel September’s international games, leaving CAF with fewer dates to complete the qualifiers.

A meeting to be held via video conference today will decide the best way forward to restart these games and the new dates for Chan and Afcon tournament which was supposed to be held in April 2019 and January 2021, respectively, in Cameroon.

Also on the agenda is the proposed Women’s Champions League and the Women’s AFCON initially set for November.

Comments

comments