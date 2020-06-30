The announcement made by CAF today, that the 2021 AFCON finals have been moved to January 2022 is both bad and good news for Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušić.

The bad news is that since his appointment in January, the Croat is yet to oversee a single competitive match for country’s senior men’s national soccer team as the Covid-19 crisis brought football to a halt- the wait continues.

Had it not been for the novel virus, Logarušić would have by now faced the Desert Foxes of Algeria in a crucial double header, which Warriors fans eagerly waited to have a glimpse of his type of play.

The good news however is that the postponement gives the Croat ample time to analyze the available arsenal at his disposal as he thrives to become the first foreign coach to lead the Warriors to the AFCON finals.

If Logarušić bravely sticks to his philosophy that names don’t play football, which is inevitably going to attrack a lot of criticism, he needs a lot of time to assess the players who he believes have been overlooked previously.

Additionaly, the delay might also give the gaffer plenty of time to get to know his assistants Lloyd Chitembwe and Tonderai Ndiraya, who are of paramount importance if this Logarušić story will have a happy ending.

