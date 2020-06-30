Kaizer Chiefs have announced that three players have left the club after their contracts expired on Tuesday.

Topping the list is George Maluleka who will join Mamelodi Sundowns. The midfielder was set to finish the season with the Soweto giants but he opted against signing a short-term deal.

Maluleka agreed to a five-year pre-contract with Sundowns, which is set to take effect on Wednesday.

Player Updates George Maluleka's contract has expired and he opted not to renew it as previously stated. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours. #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/YUUIFbOlPV — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 30, 2020

Joseph Molangoane who has struggled with injuries and Kabelo Mahlasela complete the list of released players.

Mahlaselais is currently at Polokwane City on loan and will not return after the end of his stay in Limpopo.

