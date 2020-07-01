Ghana have become the latest African nation to cancel their 2019/2020 league season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The development was confirmed by the country’s FA following a series of meetings on Tuesday.

“The executive council of the Ghana Football Association has a taken a decision to cancel the 2019/2020 season following a marathon meeting,” the governing body said on its website.

“Accordingly, all records associated with the season have been expunged but fines accrued must be honoured by clubs.

“There shall also be no demotion and promotion.”

The FA has picked Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold for the 2020/2021 African club competitions as they were the representatives this season.

Kotoko will compete in the CAF Champions League and Ashanti Gold in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Other countries that have already cancelled their seasons include Angola, Botswana, Guinea and Mauritius.

