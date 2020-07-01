Tino Kadewere and Memphis Depay shared six goals as Olympique Lyon raced to 7-0 half time lead in their friendly match against Swiss side Port Valais.

Depay opened the scoring in the second minute, converting the penalty awarded to Lyon for a handball offense in Valais box.

Depay turned from scorer to provider moments later, setting up Karl Toko Ekambi, who made no mistake from close range.

Kadewere made is 3, after being perfectly set up by Jeff Reine-Adeleide to slot home his first goal for his new club.

The Zimbabwean striker would get his hat trick five minutes later, this time set up by Ekambi before getting his and Lyon’s seventh in the 32nd minute.

7-0 at the interval.

