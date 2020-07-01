Legendary former Warriors coach Sunday ‘Mhofu’ Chidzambwa believes the postponement of the African Cup of Nations finals will not disadvantage the national team’s performance at the showpiece.

CAF announced yesterday that AFCON 2021 has been moved to January 2022 due to the effects of the Covid-19 crisis but Chidzambwa, the first ever coach to take the Warriors to AFCON and the only one to do so twice, insists this won’t be a setback.

“The advantage is that the team has been together for quite some time, it must be three years now, and they really understand each other well,’’ said Chidzambwa. Age is still on the side for many of our players,” he told The Herald.

“If you look at the majority of the players, now, their average age is 25. The captain (Knowledge Musona), turned 30 last month so he will turning 32 that year (2022).” “I believe that even if the team regroups, more than a year after their last match, which was the qualifier against Zambia, the players will be able to do well,” said Chidzambwa. “Every national team has been affected by the lockdown and that means no one has an advantage over the other. So, there is no need to panic or to think that, maybe, we will fail to qualify for the next AFCON.’’ added the retired coach.

