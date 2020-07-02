Zimbabwean striker Tinotenda Kadewere says he is pleased with his performance after a brilliant start to life at Lyon with 4 goals in his first game, a 12-0 drubbing of Swiss outfit Port Valais on Wednesday evening.

The 24-year-old joined from Ligue 2 side Le Havre, where he top-scored in the French second tier division with 20 goals.

He highlighted after the game the he was happy with his display.

“I am very happy with this first match. It’s great to start like this. We must continue. We are starting to find shape. Lyon is a big club,” he told reporters.

His coach Rudi Garcia was also impressed by how connected with his teammates.

“We played a good game while respecting the opponent. Tindo blended well with the others and that is good,” said Garcia.

