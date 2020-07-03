Reports in Spain indicate that Lionel Messi is planning to leave Barcelona when his current contract expires.

The Argentine ace, who is the club’s captain, has reportedly brought to a halt negotiations for a new contract and is likely to leave the Catalans on the expiration of his current one in June 2021, according to Spanish journalist Manu Carreño on radio station Cadena Ser.

The six-time Balon d’or winner, who reached 700 career goals in Barcelona’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, is said to be unhappy with the club for an interplay of several reasons.

The disagreements with coach Quique Setien have, as alleged by the reports, just but fuelled Messi’s frustration as he has already unhappy with the Barcelona board for a number of reasons.

He feels the club hierarchy didn’t ‘do enough’ to bring back Neymar, also believes a section of club officials point the finger at him whenever things go wrong, as well as his well-documented spat with Sporting Director Eric Abidal.

He has reportedly told those close to him, as well as ‘key’ Barcelona players, of his frustrations and plans to leave.

