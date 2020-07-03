Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane hopes Lionel Messi will remain at Barcelona amid reports the captain is considering leaving the Catalans next year.

The Argentine forward is in the final year of his current deal at Camp Nou, and negotiations for a new contract at the club have reportedly stalled.

According to Spanish journalist Manu Carreño on radio station Cadena Ser, Messi has grown frustrated with the direction of the club, and he wants out.

Zidane reacted to the news in his press conference after the 1-0 victory over Getafe on Thursday.

“I don’t know what will happen, but we hope not because he is in this league and we want the best in this league,” he said when asked about the possibility of Messi leaving.

The 33-year-old has also had disagreements with the board, reacting publicly when sporting director Eric Abidal appeared to blame the players for the sacking of Ernesto Valverde in January.

