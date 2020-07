Marvelous Nakamba will start on the bench as Aston Villa play newly crowned champions Liverpool away at Anfield Stadium this afternoon.

Kick-off is at 5:30 pm Zim/CAT and SuperSport will broadcast the match.

Line-Ups:

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Roberson; Fabinho, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mane, Salah, Origi.

Aston Villa XI: Reina; Konsa, Hause, Mings, Taylor; McGinn, Douglas Luiz; El Ghazi, Trezeguet, Grealish; Davis.

