Zimbabwean players abroad took part in this weekend’s action for their respective sides and here is how they fared.

Macauley Bonne started for Charlton Athletic when they were edged 1-0 at home by Millwall in the English Championship.

He was replaced in the second half.

Also in the Championship, Tendayi Darikwa was not in the match day squad for Nottingham Forest in their dramatic 1-1 draw with Derby County.

Tino Kadewere came on in the 72nd minute of Olympique Lyon’s 1-0 win over Nice in a friendly game.

Teenage Hadebe played the entire game as Yeni Malatyaspor played out a goalless draw with Gençlerbirliği in the Turkish Super Lig.

Marvelous Nakamba started on the bench as Aston Villa resumed their fight for survival with a trip to Anfield to face recently-crowned champions Liverpool.

