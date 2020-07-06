Chippa United have confirmed the appointment of Lehlohonolo Seema as the new head coach.

Seema joins the side after resigning at Bloemfontein Celtic on Monday and will replace Rhulani Mokwena whose contract was not renewed when it expired at the end of June.

The new gaffer signed a three-year deal.

In a statement the club said: “Chippa United FC hereby confirms that the team has with immediate effect appointed Lehlohonolo Simon Seema as its Head Coach on a 3 year contract.

“Coach Seema joins the Chilli-Boys from Bloemfontein Celtics FC wherein he put in notable performances and his abilities as a coach at the highest level were evident.”

Seema’s immidiate task will see him taking charge of the team’s remaining games in ABSA Premiership which is set to resume soon.

