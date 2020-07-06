The Premier Soccer League will not appeal Zifa’s final ruling on Herentals after the league’s decision to expel the Harare club was quashed.

The League banned the Students from the top-flight after they were found guilty of taking football matters to ordinary courts. The club launched an appeal at Zifa, and the football mother body reversed the judgement, hitting the team with a fine instead.

PSL chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele told the Chronicle that they respect Zifa’s ruling and will not go against it.

“As a league, we respect the rules and regulations, and we are aware that the decision of the Zifa appeals committee is final,” he said.

“As such, we will not challenge the decision or seek any form of condonation. We will be sending Herentals FC necessary documents so that they affiliate. Regarding player registration, as you are aware, it’s done by Zifa, and the club will have to engage Zifa.”

