Eric Dier has received a four-match ban for his actions after the FA Cup match against Norwich on 4 March.

The Tottenham midfielder climbed over seats to confront a fan who was arguing with his brother. The incident happened after Spurs had lost a fifth-round penalty shoot-out to the Canaries at home.

The ban comes into play with immediate effect, and the England international has also been fined £40,000.

The FA said on Twitter: “The Tottenham Hotspur player admitted that his actions at the conclusion of a fixture against Norwich City in The FA Cup on 4 March 2020 were improper but denied that they were also threatening.

“An independent Regulatory Commission subsequently found Eric Dier’s actions to be threatening.”

