Warriors skipper Knowledge Musona will wear the iconic number 10 shirt at Belgian side KAS Eupen next season.

The 30-year-old former Kaizer Chiefs man’s loan spell at Eupen was extended for another season after an impressive time at the Belgian outfit.

Reports of coach Benat San Jose offering the ‘Smilling Assasin’ the iconic shirt, usually worn by the most influential player in a football team, had been rife in Belgian media and former Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare, who is in constant contact with Musona, did confirm to Soccer24 that it is true.

“Yes, that is correct. They gave him the number 10 shirt the day the loan was extended. They regard him as the darling of the club that’s why they did so,” Mpandare said.

Comments

comments