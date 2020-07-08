Knox Mutizwa is targeting to hit more goals and push his Golden Arrows side to a top-eight finish when the Absa Premiership season restarts in the coming weeks.

The striker scored eleven times in the league before the campaign was suspended in March due to the coronavirus crises and is three goals behind Gabadinho Mhango, of Orlando Pirates on the scoring chart.

“If we restart (the league), I am sure I will be able to score more and help Arrows to a top-eight finish,” Mutizwa told Jo’burg-based news agency, CAJ News Africa,

The striker also gave his thoughts on the golden boot race, saying he has not reached his top gear yet.

“No, I have not yet reached my potential or my best level. So, I will continue working hard,” said the 26-year old, who has a knack for spectacular goals.

Meanwhile, Arrows sit in the 7th place with 32 points in 23 games.

