Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is hopeful Paul Pogba will sign another deal to remain at Old Trafford.

Speculation over the midfielder’s future has been tense in the recent months as the 27-year-old World Cup winner’s current contract is set to expire in June next year though United have the option to extend it by a further season.

He is being linked with moves to both his former club Juventus and Real Madrid.

But, after Nemanja Matic followed Scott McTominay in signing a long-term deal, Solskjaer is optimistic the club can also secure the long-term services of Pogba.

“I can’t comment on discussions between players and the club, but of course we want to keep the best players,” the coach said.

“We want to build a squad for the future and Scott and Nemanja, they’re in similar positions but in different stages of their careers – one at the start and one really experienced one.

“We also need players in that mid-range group, so hopefully we can do something. I know that since Paul came back from injury, he’s looking better and better. He’s just enjoying his football and let’s see where it takes us.”

