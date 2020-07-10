The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed that they are still waiting to hear from Cameroon about hosting the final stages of this year’s Champions League, putting the completion of the tournament in doubt.

The football body picked the west African country to host the remaining games of the competition which were suspended in the semi-final round because of the coronavirus crisis.

In a letter sent to member associations, CAF’s acting general secretary Abdelmounaim Bah said the exact dates for the games would be confirmed at a later date after Cameroon had confirmed to host.

The proposed dates would have seen the last 4 round played on 31 July-9 August or from 4-13 September with the final scheduled ten days later in each case.

Al Ahly are due to meet last year’s runners-up Wydad Casablanca while Zamalek take on Raja Casablanca in the two semi-finals – both matches being contested between Egyptian and Moroccan clubs.

Meanwhile, reports from last week suggested that the final could be moved to the United Arab Emirates if Cameroon is not available.

