Football authorities in Zambia have made a last-minute decision to avoid a Fifa ban that was coming on their way.

The Southern African country’s FA violated the governing body’s statutes by approaching ordinary courts. They were given a ten-day ultimatum to withdraw their case or face sanctions.

According to Minister of Sports Emmanuel Mulenga, the officials and all parties involved have agreed to settle their case outside the ordinary court and wait for FIFA to adjudicate.

Football administrators Damiano Mutale and Patson Lusaka had approached the court seeking an order to bar the holding of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) elections due to irregularities.

Mutale and Lusaka are protesting against the electoral rules that have seen some of their preferred candidates like former association’s president Kalusha Bwalya being blocked from participating in the polls.

