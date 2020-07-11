Tendayi Darikwa’s long-waited season debut could happen this afternoon after making it into the matchday squad against Preston at 4 pm Zim/CAT.

The Zimbabwean defender is starting on the bench in the encounter, his first time to be included in the team this season.

The 28-year old was out with a knee injury since the eve of the campaign and only resumed training in late February. He was given more time to blend with the squad after coach Sabri Lamouchi decided not to rush him for the team selection.

Darikwa missed all the games since the restart last month.

A few minutes today and again in the final games of the season would see him waning off the rust ahead of the next campaign.

