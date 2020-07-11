Highlanders are set to announce their new kit supplier for the 2020 season after parting ways with local brand Roar which they have been wearing since 2018.

The Bulawayo giants dropped a hint of their new technical sponsors in a picture posted on their Twitter. The design on the shorts and socks is similar to that of EPL club West Ham kit which is supplied by Umbro.

Bosso is said to have struck a deal with the English sportswear company last month.

The decision to change the kit supplier came at a time the club has parted ways with principal sponsors NetOne who withdrew from their three-year deal with a year remaining.

NetOne were the ones who brought Roar onboard when they entered into an agreement with the Bulawayo giants in 2018.

Comments

comments