Warriors striker Tinotenda Kadewere returned from a short holiday in Sweden over the weekend and attended a session with the rest of his Lyon team-mates on Monday.

The 24-year old spent a few days in the past week with his family in the Nordic country.

The French club allowed a mini-break for its players ahead of this season’s French Coup de Ligue final against Paris Saint-Germain on Friday 31 July.

Lyon have already warmed up to the match with some friendlies, including the 12-0 thrashing of Swiss side Port Valais.

Kadewere featured in that encounter, scoring four goals in what was his debut for the club.

