Warriors striker Tinotenda Kadewere returned from a short holiday in Sweden over the weekend and attended a session with the rest of his Lyon team-mates on Monday.

The 24-year old spent a few days in the past week with his family in the Nordic country.

The French club allowed a mini-break for its players ahead of this season’s French Coup de Ligue final against Paris Saint-Germain on Friday 31 July.

Tinotenda Kadewere returned to the training base on Monday where the whole team underwent fitness tests.

Lyon have already warmed up to the match with some friendlies, including the 12-0 thrashing of Swiss side Port Valais.

Kadewere featured in that encounter, scoring four goals in what was his debut for the club.

