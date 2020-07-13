Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has confirmed the date when he’ll leave his post at the EPL champions and return to his home country of Germany.

The 53-year old, who joined the Reds in October 2015, recently extended his contract to 2024.

He has so far won the Champions League, Uefa Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup and the club’s first English top-flight title in 30 years.

Speaking to SWR Sport, Klopp revealed that he plans to head home when his contract at Anfield expires.

“Four years in Liverpool,” he said when asked how long he intends to stick around in England.

Asked if he intends to head back to Germany at that point, the Reds boss added: “Definitely to live, after my career. Most likely even to Mainz.”

Klopp admits that anything is possible after leaving Liverpool, with the opportunity there for him to work in another club role, a national team post or “do nothing for a year”.

