Willard Katsande has been honoured in another Amapiano song.

The Zimbabwean midfielder’s first song dedicated to him was released by South African musician, Mrivi T at the end of last year, but it didn’t make big waves as compared to that of DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small they did for Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch.

The latest release praises Katsande for his fashion taste and was performed by MJ Wemoto and Pro G.

The song plays on Katsande’s famous catchphrases ‘Boss Ya Mboka Kitoko Makasi’.

Boss Ya Mboka Kitoko Makasi 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/wHin6qFgxM — Boss Ya Mboka song OUT NOW🔥🇿🇼 (@MJWemoto) July 11, 2020

