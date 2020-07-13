Tunisia and Egypt have reportedly submitted their bids to CAF to host the remaining matches of the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League.

The remaining part of the competition was scheduled to take place in Cameroon in September, but the west African nation rejected the offer in the minute due to the current rainy season there and the coronavirus crisis.

Reports had suggested that the continental body had selected the United Arab Emirates as Cameroon’s replacement, but the latest reports could see the remaining part of the campaign played on African soil.

The final and the semifinals will be played at one central location in a one-legged format.

Al Ahly are due to meet Wydad Casablanca while Zamalek take on Raja Casablanca in the last-four round.

