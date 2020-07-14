The South African Football Association (Safa) has turned down the Premier Soccer League’s proposed date for the restart of the 2019/20 season, setting the first week of August 2020 as the appropriate period.

The PSL had proposed July 18 after all club and parties involved managed to meet the minimum health requirements to resume the action.

Safa’s decision was made at a meeting held on Monday.

The conference also approved the choice of Gauteng Province as the host of training and match venues, as well as hotels.

The playing and now-playing staff will be subjected to medical and mandatory fitness test before the season restarts. Those who test negative would be required to undergo a mandatory 14-day fitness test under the guidance of the FIFA approved fitness trainer.

