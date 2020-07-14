Veteran journalist and Bosso fan Nqaba Matshazi has defended Kuda Mahachi after the Warriors star’s images with his pregnant wife went viral on social media.

The SuperSport United winger and his expecting spouse Rose, who celebrated their first anniversary in June, announced their unborn baby in style as they shared pictures of the baby bump, images which attracted mixed reactions; with some saying they are cute while others blasted Mahachi for “lacking culture.”

In defence of the diminutive former Orlando Pirates star, Matshazi suggested the critics were just majoring the minor.

“Zimbabwe is a broken nation. Broken! This picture of footballer Kuda Mahachi and his partner is triggering many of my compatriots, from culture to biblical verses, they are angry at this couple for this. Form of deflection, maybe?” the former NewsDay deputy editor wrote on Twitter.

Here are the images in question:

