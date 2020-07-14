Warriors midfielder Butholezwe Ncube is back at training after recovering from a leg injury.

The 28-year old sustained a fractured fibula and had to be stretched off in the latter stages of AmaZulu’s 1-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs on March 8.

The match was the club’s last before the coronavirus break, and it came as a blessing to the Zimbabwean player who was going to miss the rest of the campaign.

Usuthu confirmed Ncube’s return along with that of Charlie Hlalele who recovered from a torn Achilles tendon.

“We’re pleased to confirm that both players are back to full fitness and participating in training with the first team squad – Butho Ncube (Fibula Fracture) and Charlie Hlalele (Achilles Tendon). Welcome back lads,” the club said.

The duo is expected to play a part in the remaining games of the season when the action returns in the coming week as proposed by the South African PSL.

