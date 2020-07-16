UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has reportedly held peace talks with Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak after the club’s two-year ban in Europe was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Ceferin and Al Mubarak had the conversation over the phone on Monday soon after CAS’s verdict.

According to Daily Mail, the call was initiated by the City boss, and both parties expressed a desire for a constructive relationship.

UEFA had accused Manchester City of a serious breach of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules and hit them with a two-year ban from all European competitions. The club also received a €30 million fine.

After an appeal at CAS, the suspension was overturned and City were asked to pay just €10 in fine for a failure to co-operate with UEFA’s investigation.

Comments

comments