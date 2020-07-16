The Warriors have remained unmoved in latest Fifa World Rankings released on Thursday.

There has been no international football around the globe since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The national team remained on the 111th place with 1180 points while Belgium and Senegal continue to top the world and African rankings respectively. The rest of the countries also retained their previous positions.

The next release will happen on 17 September, but it’s likely to come out unchanged for African countries after Caf deferred all the international games to October.

The continental football body feels it will be too early to restart the matches during the August/September international break.

