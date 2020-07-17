Highlanders have reportedly become favourites to clinch the Nottingham Forest twinning deal after Harare City failed to complete the negotiations.

The Sunshine Boys were in talks for the deal since the time coach Mark Harrison was in charge of the club last year.

The British gaffer was the one who was facilitating the contract after meeting the chief executive of the Nottingham Sports Community, Graham Moran, while on his annual vacation.

In an interview with The Herald, Harrison, who joined Bosso at the start of the year, said the partnership could now benefit the Bulawayo giants.

He said: “Regarding the Harare City/Nottingham Forest twinning deal, I would say it is pretty much dead, especially after I left,” said Harrison.

“There is now a lack of contact between the two clubs. When I was still with Harare City, we were very much in constant contact with Nottingham Forest, and a deal was close.

“I am still in constant touch with Nottingham Forest, and I attended one of their home games in December as a guest, a couple of weeks before I joined Highlanders.

“(It’s now more than likely that) Highlanders have the chance to twin with Forest (Nottingham) if we can get back to normal.”

However, Harare City football club chief executive, Tafadzwa Bhasera, insists the deal is still in the pipeline.

“The deal is pretty much alive. Had it not been for Covid-19, which has disturbed everything in terms of football, we would be talking of something else. What I can say for now is the deal is on,” he said.

