Barcelona coach Quique Setien has admitted that his job could be at risk after the team lost La Liga title race to rivals Real Madrid on Thursday.

The Catalans slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat against Osasuna as Madrid beat Villareal 2-1 to win the league.

Speaking after the defeat, the gaffer said he is unsure whether he will be in charge of the team’s next Champions League clash against Napoli on August 8.

“I am responsible for our situation, as I am the manager of the team,” Setien said.

“I hope we will face the Champions League this summer as a different team, but I am not sure about what happens next for me.”

Setien added that he agrees with Lionel Messi’s thoughts on the team’s performance he understands the skipper’s frustrations.

“I agree with Messi on some things,” he added. “We have to do self-criticism, and if we don’t do it, it will cost us anything we want to do.

“We have tried to improve during these months that we have been here, there are things that have cost us and [overshadowed the] many times that we have done well.

“It all comes down to success, today the opponent shot three times and scored two goals, we had fifteen [shots], and we were not right.”

Comments

comments