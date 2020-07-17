Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has lauded coach Zinedine Zidane after the Frenchman lead Los Blancos to the 2019/20 LaLiga title, describing him as ‘unique.’

Madrid beat Villareal 2-1 through goals from Karim Benzema on either side of half-time to clinch their 34th Spanish top-flight crown and Ramos atributed the success to Zidane, who has now won 11 titles in 209 games with the club.

“Zidane has been key, he’s the captain of the ship, he led us right from the start of the season” Ramos told reporters after the game.

“We’ve always felt protected with Zizou, he believed in us. Let’s hope that it’s valued properly. He’s a unique coach,” he added.

