Zifa has revealed how they will set up the national developmental leagues that will help revive vibrant senior national teams like the famous Dream Team of the 90s.

In its July’s newsletter, the association will start with U15s leagues this year at the district level. Those districts will feed into provincial teams which will be housed at a technical centre to be identified by the Zifa’s Technical Department in liaison with the school system.

Provincial teams will compete annually, and that is where a national team will be selected for international competitions like COSAFA, AFCON and the World Cup.

The technical centre system will be directly under the responsibility of Zifa.

The same structure will be set for the U17s in 2021, and then for the U19 group in the following year.

The association says the woman soccer will also have similar developmental systems.

Zifa announced the plans to distribute the equipment and money to use during the youth leagues.

The initial target was to have the inaugural campaign getting underway in August, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, that might be delayed for some months.

Comments

comments