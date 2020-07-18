Barcelona coach Quique Setien believes his side can win this season’s Champions League depsite finishing the LaLiga campaign on a low note.

The Catalans suffered an embarrassing 1-2 defeat to Osasuna on Thursday, a result which came as a bitter pill to swallow considering that their arch-rivals Real Madrid beat Villareal by the same scoreline to clinch the LaLiga title.

Setien however insists his charges can regroup and bounce back to at least end the season with sliverware.

“It is true that if we play as badly as in the last games, obviously it is not going to give us a chance to win games,” he said in his press conference ahead of the penultimate LaLiga game against Alaves, as cited by Marca.

“But we have also had great moments and if we play like that it can give us a chance to win it. We are all aware that there are many things to improve. We must be more consistent and more reliable. This is the reality.”

“If we manage to put in a display like at Villarreal, where everything went well, it will surely give us a chance to win the Champions League. We must be more reliable during the 90 minutes and convince ourselves that If we give our best, of course we can win the Champions League,” he said.

