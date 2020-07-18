The Zimbabwe Football Association and the Premier Soccer League are meeting today to map the way forward on the start of the 2020 season.

The campaign, which was supposed to kick-off in May, was delayed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. The proposed date of return to action is set between August and September, but the football authorities are yet to come up with the best criteria.

And today’s meeting decides the possible solutions and will involve Zifa’s executive committee and the PSL governors.

Among other issues on the agenda is the relief funds which clubs must receive.

The association promised to offer around ZW$ 350 000 for each team, but there have been disagreements, with several clubs demanding the money in US dollars.

