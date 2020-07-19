ZIFA communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela has explained Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic’s return to Europe, saying the gaffer’s leave was unconditional.

Logarusic returned to his native country, Croatia, ten days ago to spend some time with his family since there hasn’t been football in the past four months due to the coronavirus.

In an interview with the Sunday Mail, Gwesela said: “I can confirm that there was an agreement that the coach returns to Croatia as there is no football activity due to the debilitating coronavirus.

“He will return when football activity begins, and there were no terms altered, his contract remains intact.”

Despite being back in his native country, Logarusic said he would continue to monitor the situation in both Zimbabwe and with his players.

“I returned to Croatia 10 days ago, I was spending so much time alone in Zimbabwe and began to feel lonely, and I needed to be with my family, but I will return to Zimbabwe,” the coach told the same publication.

“I will keep on monitoring what’s happening in Zimbabwe. I have heard that resort areas have been re-opened, and that is a good thing. I am looking forward to returning at the end of the month.”

