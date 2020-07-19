Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has admitted that he does not know if he will remain at the club after the end of this season.

The Frenchman has two years left on his contract at the Bernabeu. He recently won La Liga title with the team.

In an interview with reporters ahead of the Madrid’s final game of the campaign against Leganes tonight, Zidane refused to guarantee that he will be at the helm next season.

“I have a contract here, but you never know what will happen,” he said.

“I am not talking about what’s going to happen next season or the following year. I have a contract, I am happy here, and I am happy with what I am doing, but you never know what will happen in football.

“That’s why I feel so relaxed with my future because, in the world of football, things could change overnight. I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. I am happy with what I am doing here, and we will see for how long.”

