Aston Villa could still mount a miraculous escape after all.

The Birmingham-based side beat Arsenal 1-0 thanks to a brilliant Trezeguet first half volley to leap out of the dropzone with the penultimate game of the season left.

Villa are now on 34 points in 17th place, level on points with 18th placed Watford, who were thrashed 0-4 by Manchester City.

Dean Smith’s men are ahead of Watford due to a superior goal difference and will guarantee their safety if they beat West Ham in the last game.

Villa can also lose on Sunday and still stay up, that is if Arsenal beat Watford at the Emirates by a marging which keeps the Claret and Blue where they are on goal difference.

Marvelous Nakamba started on the bench and was introduced in the 72nd minute to replace Conor Hourihane.

Here is the Premier League table with one game to go;

Team Pl GD Pts
1 Liverpool 36 48 93
2 Manchester City 37 62 78
3 Chelsea 36 15 63
4 Leicester City 37 28 62
5 Manchester United 36 28 62
6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 37 13 59
7 Tottenham Hotspur 37 14 58
8 Sheffield United 37 2 54
9 Burnley 37 -6 54
10 Arsenal 37 7 53
11 Everton 37 -10 49
12 Southampton 37 -11 49
13 Newcastle United 37 -18 44
14 Crystal Palace 37 -19 42
15 Brighton and Hove Albion 37 -16 38
16 West Ham United 36 -13 37
17 Aston Villa 37 -26 34
18 Watford 37 -27 34
19 Bournemouth 37 -27 31
20 Norwich City 37 -44 21

