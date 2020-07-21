Macauley Bonne’s Charlton Athletic have received a major boost on their quest to survive the relegation from the Championship after the English Football League (EFL) hit Wigan with a 12-point deduction.

Charlton is just one place above the drop zone and tied on points with Luton who occupies the next position. Wigan, who are currently sitting in the 13th place, will find themselves in the relegation zone after 46 games should they fail to beat Fulham on Wednesday because of the deduction.

The Latics are being punished for entering into administration on 1 July.

“In the case of Wigan Athletic the 12-point sporting sanction, as a result of the club entering administration, will apply immediately following the end of the game against Fulham but is subject to appeal,” the EFL said in a statement.

“In the specific case of Wednesday evening’s final round of Championship matches for season 2019/20, and any potential impact on divisional standings, relegation will be confirmed for the clubs in 22nd, 23rd and 24th positions in the Championship table following the conclusion of those matches and will be subject to the resolution of any ongoing proceedings.”

Meanwhile, Wigan have already appealed against the points penalty and could still be saved from relegation to League One.

Comments

comments