Former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari says he has no plans to run for Zifa president in the coming elections but in the future as he is still acquiring the knowledge to hold the office.

The ex-Manchester City, Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth striker threw his name in the hat in one of the previous polls, but he was dropped on a technicality.

Speaking on Marawa Sports Worldwide show on South African radio Metro FM, Benjani said:

“I think in future, yes, because when I tried to take part in the previous elections, there was a loophole. Age was not on my side. They said I was too young as the (Zifa) constitution stated that no one under the age of 40 should lead the association.

“That is a problem because it’s something the people (at Zifa) are scared of. They are scared that the retired footballers would do great things, so they tighten up things.”

But the former Warriors skipper believes the exclusion from the race was a blessing in disguise as it has given him more time to improve and acquire more knowledge.

“When I look back, it was a blessing as well because at the moment I am doing Sports Management. Sometimes you need to know what you are going to do (in the office).

“I’m also doing my coaching classes, and I’m halfway through my Uefa A. I’m just waiting for the practicals. I’m attached at Portsmouth, and hopefully, by September we will wrap it up.”

Benjani adds that he has endorsed Alois Bunjira, a former player, in the coming elections set for 2022.

“Alois Bunjira is in the race, and I think we need to support him. Let’s hope he is ready, I spoke to him like two weeks ago, and I promised to support him.”

