George Chigove says he is not thinking much about his future at Polokwane City, insisting his sole focus was on helping the team avoid relegation.

The Zimbabwean was offered a two-month deal just to finish off the season after his contract had expired in June.

Chigova told Sowetan: “The club wanted me to finish the season with them and that was also my wish, so I signed a two-month extension. The club is happy with me, I have been here for the past five years, and I am happy to be here, so I accepted the deal to finishing the season here.

“The fact that the club gave me two months shows that they love me, so I must continue to deliver on the pitch. My main focus is to play the remaining matches and fight to save the club from relegation.

“Regarding the new deal, I don’t want to think about it now… It’s something I’ll entertain at the end of the season.”

Chigova joined Polokwane from SuperSport United in 2015, having arrived at Matsatsantsa from Zimbabwean side Dynamos in 2012.

Comments

comments