Former Warriors coach Norman Mapeza has urged Marvelous Nakamba to consider a move to Turkey should Aston Villa get relegated from the English Premier League.

The Zimbabwean was linked with Trabzonspor in the past months, with the Turkish club chiefs declaring their interest in taking him on board to replace Nigerian midfielder John Obi Mikel who departed in March.

In an interview with NewsDay, Mapeza, who spent eight seasons playing in the Turkish Super Lig, said: “It will be a good option for him.

“Trabzonspor is one of the biggest clubs in Turkey. When you talk of football in that country, you will be talking about Galatasaray, Beśiktas, Feberbache and Trabzonspor. But it all depends with him as a footballer what he really wants to achieve at the end of the day.

“We hear some players talking about moving to a certain club because he wants to play Champions League football and better wages. Movements of players will always be there for different reasons better known to the players and their management teams.”

Nakamba only arrived at Villa last year from Belgian giants Club Brugge. He was regular in the opening part of his debut EPL campaign but has lost the trust of the coach in the fight against relegation.

The Villans sit one place above the drop zone and need a straight win in their final game of the season against West Ham on Sunday to secure their place in the English top-flight next season.

Comments

comments