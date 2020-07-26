The curtain will come down on the EPL season this evening with a full set of games being played at the same time.

Kick-off is at 5 pm Zimbabwean time.

Top Four Finish Permutations

With Liverpool and Manchester City already qualified for the Champions League, the battle now involves Manchester United, Chelsea and Leicester for the remaining two spots in the Top 4.

The teams are only separated by one point with United leading their rivals in third place with 63 points while Chelsea have the same number of points and are only behind them due to their inferior goal difference. Leicester are fifth on 62 points.

The Red Devils face the Foxes at the King Power, knowing a point will do for them. The home team will finish in the top four with a win over United, but a stalemate could also be enough.

The draw will only work for them if Chelsea lose their game against Wolves.

And for the Blues to make the top four, they need at least a draw in their encounter.

Chelsea would clinch top-4 with:

– Win/draw v. Wolves

OR

– Loss v. Wolves AND Manchester United win at Leicester

Manchester United would clinch top-4 with:

– Win/draw at Leicester

OR

– Chelsea loss v. Wolves

Leicester would clinch top-4 with:

– Win v. Manchester United

OR

– Draw v. Manchester United AND Chelsea loss v. Wolves

Relegation Permutations

Norwich have already been relegated, and the race to survival is now between Aston Villa, Watford and Bournemouth.

Villa are better placed than their rivals but need to win against West Ham by any margin higher than Watford’s at Arsenal. A draw can also work for the Villans if the Hornets fails to win at Emirates and with Bournemouth also dropping points against Everton.

How teams can stay up

Aston Villa: Better Watford’s result OR draw and Watford draw

Watford: Better Aston Villa’s result

Bournemouth: Win and both Aston Villa and Watford lose

Europa League Permutations

Only one spot is up for grabs with Wolverhampton and Tottenham in the race.

Wolves will clinch the top-6 finish if they beat Chelsea while Spurs need to win at Crystal Palace and pray their rivals to drop points.

The 7th-placed team can still qualify for Europa League if Chelsea win the FA Cup.

Comments

comments