Five clubs, including one in the English Premier League (EPL), have reportedly entered the race to sign Zimbabwean striker Macauley Bonne following the relegation of Charlton Athletic from the Championship.

According to the Sun, top-flight side Burnely wants to sign the 24-year old. Norwich City who were recently relegated from the EPL, Derby County, Cardiff City and Fulham are also said to be interested in the forward.

The publication adds that Bonne is available this summer as the Addicks continue to fight financial hardship that has resulted in another transfer embargo for the London club.

The Zimbabwe international joined Charlton a year ago from Leyton Orient, and he scored eleven goals in his debut campaign in the Championship.

Meanwhile, the English football summer transfer window has opened today and will close on October 5.

