Maritzburg United winger Gabriel Nyoni has posted what some might interpret as a hint that he is set to return to Bulawayo giants Highlanders.

The 27-year-old left Bosso for Harare giants CAPS United last year, before he was snapped by the Team of Choice after an impressive short stint at the Green Machine.

His debut season at the Pietermaritzburg side has been hampered by injuries, though in the matches he has played, he has fared well, with his man-of-the-match performance against Chippa United being his standout game in the South African top flight.

Recently, South African media reported that Maritzburg are planning to release the speed merchant at the end of the current campaign.

Today, he posted a picture on Facebook celebrating a goal during his Bosso days and captioned it “Home”, a move which might imply that he is headed for a return to the club he captained and was also a darling of the fans.

