The South African PSL has set August 6 as the date when the top-flight campaign will return.

The season will resume with the Nedbank Cup semifinals involving Mamelodi Sundowns vs Bidvest Wits and Bloemfontein Celtic vs Baroka.

The league restarts two days later at venues to be revealed. The games are expected to take place in a central location in Jo’burg.

The PSL has set September 5 as the date to conclude the season.

