Kaizer Chiefs midfield linchpin Willard Katsande says the Amakhosi players are physically ready to resume their ABSA Premiership title-chase.

The South African top flight was halted by the novel Covid-19 pandemic with Ernst Middendorp’s charges at the summit of the table but all indications point to it resuming anytime soon and the Zimbabwean midfielder assured the “Khosi nation” that they are ready.

“In terms my fitness and our fitness as a team, we are ready. Its just that during this lockdown, we were not training physically as team but we used to do gym via zoom and strava for running whereby the fitness coach tracks your speed and distance,” Katsande said in an interview with South African radio Radio 702.

“So fitness wise we were not very far during lockdown. Now we are in week four of training as a team so in terms of fitness, if if they say the games start tmrw, we are ready,” he added.

When football was suspended in March, Kaizer Chiefs were four points clear at the top of the ABSA Premiership table ahead of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand.

