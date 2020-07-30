Kaizer Chiefs’ football manager Bobby Motaung has dismissed the rumours suggesting that coach Ernst Middendorp might leave the club at the end of the season even if they win the league.

Reports emerged recently that Middendorp’s future at Amakhosi was in doubt after the team slumped and lost the ground at the top of the table in the games before the coronavirus break.

Speaking to TimesLive website, Motaung said: “Unfortunately, we’ve not even had that discussion as a club.

“So, it’s rumours that you find and talk which is out there‚ which we don’t know of.

“So at this moment I don’t want to entertain the coach’s issues because there is nothing – we have never had a discussion. We have not sat down and discussed his future.

“The coach has a contract‚ he still has one more season to go. And we have not even sat down to say ‘the coach must leave’ or anything.

“And we don’t know anything. These are just rumours. We don’t know anything. We have not had those discussions.”

Chiefs (48 points from 22 games)‚ who at one stage had a commanding 13-point gap at the top of the Premiership‚ had seen that whittled to a four-point lead over second-placed defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns‚ who have a game in hand (44 from 21).

Comments

comments