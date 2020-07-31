Tinotenda Kadewere’s debut in a competitive game at Lyon will have to wait after he was omitted from the playing squad against PSG in the French League Cup final.

The Zimbabwean striker had hopped to play in the game after featuring in some friendlies in July but coach Rudi Garcia decided to go with his his tried and tested players.

Kadewere only joined the team a couple of weeks ago after ending his six-month loan at the Le Havre who sold him to Lyon in January.

Meanwhile, kickoff time for the cup final is at 9:10 pm Zim/CAT.

